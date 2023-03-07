TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $231.77 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $231.77 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00072644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001782 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,379,758 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,405,592 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

