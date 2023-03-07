Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Down 3.1%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.60. 1,493,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,700,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

