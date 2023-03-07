Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Down 3.1%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.60. 1,493,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,700,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

