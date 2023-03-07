Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Raised by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.44% of Texas Roadhouse worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. 83,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.