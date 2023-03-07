Tezos Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $24.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006813 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,050,568 coins and its circulating supply is 929,721,667 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.