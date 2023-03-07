The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Brink’s Trading Down 1.3 %
Brink’s stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
Brink’s Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Natixis bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 483,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.