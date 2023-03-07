The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.23 on Tuesday, reaching $245.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,840. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.43. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.