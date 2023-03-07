The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 25,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 5,599.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The GEO Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 451,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 111,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 2,230,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,461. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

