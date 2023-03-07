The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,343,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $357.05 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

