The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $48.40 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,600,415,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,832,600,820 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.