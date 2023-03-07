The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 785,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 638,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 187,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Further Reading

