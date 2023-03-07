The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

HD stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $293.80. 1,259,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,571. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

