The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. 32,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after buying an additional 248,067 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

