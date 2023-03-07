The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $606.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 606 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 606 ($7.29), with a volume of 72505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 604 ($7.26).

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 555.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £850.71 million, a P/E ratio of 957.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.