The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $47,217.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Middleby Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $175.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,278,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 9.1% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

