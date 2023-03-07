The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.6 %

St. Joe Announces Dividend

JOE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,308. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

