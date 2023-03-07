The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

