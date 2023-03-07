The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 325,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Walt Disney worth $838,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. 2,346,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680,024. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

