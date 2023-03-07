The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,462 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $135,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.