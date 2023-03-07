Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.13

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$168.13 and last traded at C$167.85, with a volume of 22170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$165.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$151.76.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.4326069 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 64.79%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

