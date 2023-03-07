Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.21. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 175,270 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

