Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

