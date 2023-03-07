Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.83 billion and $42.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00010381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00038548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00220472 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.38673906 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $38,081,516.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.