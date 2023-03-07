TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

TowneBank Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in TowneBank by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 48,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,334,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

