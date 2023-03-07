Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $399,788.85 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.