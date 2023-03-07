TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.11% of TransDigm Group worth $317,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,067,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $770.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $771.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $703.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.15.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

