TRON (TRX) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. TRON has a market cap of $4.84 billion and $190.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006854 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,355,488,448 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.