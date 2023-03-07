Truepoint Inc. Acquires Shares of 980,310 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 980,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,134,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 324,137 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 546,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF remained flat at $41.43 during trading on Tuesday. 71,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

