Truepoint Inc. Has $98.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 11,111,902 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

