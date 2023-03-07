Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. 2,172,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,353. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $239.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

