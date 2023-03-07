Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. 2,024,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,649. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

