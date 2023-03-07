Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.17. 405,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

