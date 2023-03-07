Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 19,975 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,443,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,784,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $599.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,114,002 shares of company stock worth $1,634,399,531. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.