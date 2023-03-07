Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 741 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HD traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.92. 1,782,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

