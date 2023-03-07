Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.65. 2,444,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

