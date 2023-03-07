Tsai Capital Corp Acquires 4,060 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tsai Capital Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,198,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,450,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,205.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 754,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,548,000 after buying an additional 696,652 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. 441,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

