Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.3 %

PAGS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. 962,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PagSeguro Digital

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

