Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 190,027 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,027 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

GLD traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,742. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

