Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after buying an additional 674,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,081. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

