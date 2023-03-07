Twin Securities Inc. Purchases 21,467 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twin Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.1% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

