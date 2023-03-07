U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

USB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

