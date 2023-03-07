U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 192,279 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,279 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater comprises 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 324,045 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,628,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 3,187,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,216. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

