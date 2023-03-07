U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 685,493 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 2,109,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.42.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

