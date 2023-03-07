U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,441 shares during the quarter. Azul comprises approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Azul worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,580. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Azul

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

