U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.09. 968,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,467. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

