U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,213,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,176,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 179,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.55.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.