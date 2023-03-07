U S Global Investors Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. 224,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.