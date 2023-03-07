U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vizsla Silver worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.79. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

