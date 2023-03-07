U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,908. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.