U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 347,945 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347,945 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group accounts for about 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $35,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,110 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,976,000 after buying an additional 225,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. 93,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

