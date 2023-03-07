U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $679,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $36,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.20. 217,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $237.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

